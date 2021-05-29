Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.88 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,370,264. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRMN opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $89.64 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

