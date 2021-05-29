Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Sells $155,632.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $155,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zendesk stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.75 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

