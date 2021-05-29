Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $194,610.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

