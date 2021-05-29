Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $194,610.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Voya Financial stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
