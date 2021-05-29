Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Sells $173,710.60 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PFS opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after purchasing an additional 293,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,220,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

