Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Lowered to $22.50 at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.61 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $482.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

