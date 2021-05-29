Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,576 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 293,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.