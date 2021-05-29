Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

