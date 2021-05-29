Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $7.70.
Countryside Properties Company Profile
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.