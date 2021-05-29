Getlink’s (GRPTF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. Getlink has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

