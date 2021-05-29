Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bodycote from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Friday. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

