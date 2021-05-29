Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,167 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Littelfuse worth $17,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $3,267,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 135.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $261.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.95 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

