Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

CNR stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,875 shares of company stock worth $9,152,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 244.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $154,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $168,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

