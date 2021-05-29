Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $118.12 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.