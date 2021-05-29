Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,887.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,050.00 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,918.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,500.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.