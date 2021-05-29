8,224 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

