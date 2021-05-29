Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,760 shares of company stock worth $4,527,514. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

