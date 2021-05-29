News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 106.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,143,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC grew its position in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $3,730,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in News by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.86 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

