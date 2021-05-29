CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.63. CarLotz shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 8,431 shares trading hands.

LOTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

