American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $95.02, but opened at $91.01. American Woodmark shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 426 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37.

American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

