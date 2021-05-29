Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.90 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

