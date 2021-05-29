Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

