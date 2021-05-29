Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIRI stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

