M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,225 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

