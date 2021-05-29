Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$12.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

TSE:CVE opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.79 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.58. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

