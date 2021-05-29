Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $518,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 85,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 52.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,790 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $539,000.

KAR opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

