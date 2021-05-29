CIBC Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$3.86.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$201.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.20. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.22.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

