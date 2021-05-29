DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $380.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $459.35.

DexCom stock opened at $369.39 on Friday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.22 and its 200 day moving average is $366.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total value of $1,392,801.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,825,287 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

