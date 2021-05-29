Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $645.21 million, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.