Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report $3.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.31 and the lowest is $2.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $3.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

NYSE SMG opened at $217.37 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day moving average of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.