ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47.

