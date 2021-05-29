Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,094 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

