Sigma Planning Corp Has $433,000 Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.22.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

