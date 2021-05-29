SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPLG stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

