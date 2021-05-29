Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 486,878 shares of company stock worth $27,371,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

