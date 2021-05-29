Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,757 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG opened at $1,371.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,439.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,413.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $964.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.