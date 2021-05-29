Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,997,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

