Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

