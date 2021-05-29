Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 13,620 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALK opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $576,553.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

