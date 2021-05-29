Raymond James Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $118.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.20.

NYSE:DELL opened at $98.64 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

