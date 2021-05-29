salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $290.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.94.

salesforce.com stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

