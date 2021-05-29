salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by Barclays from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.94.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average is $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

