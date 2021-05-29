National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $281,787.24 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.62. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National Research by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,708,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in National Research by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

