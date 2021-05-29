Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

