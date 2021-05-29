Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Sells 79,300 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $303,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,039.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $277,955.24.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 68,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

