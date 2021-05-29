NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,326. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

