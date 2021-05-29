Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $43,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $58,222,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $47,324,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $146.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

