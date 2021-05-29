Morgan Stanley Raises H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $26.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

