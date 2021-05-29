Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $47,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in LKQ by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

