Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $195.00 at Argus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by Argus from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. Zoetis has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $178.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.20 and its 200 day moving average is $162.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,193,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Zoetis by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

