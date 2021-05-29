Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Barclays from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.32.

NYSE:UNP opened at $224.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

