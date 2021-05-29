Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.61.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after buying an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

